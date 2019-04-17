Easter events for all ages planned in Hannibal

A variety of activities are planned this weekend in Hannibal to celebrate Easter and support community outreach efforts.

Hannibal's Early Bird Kiwanis and Evening Kiwanis Clubs will hold two family-friendly traditions on Saturday with an Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Day breakfast. Journey of the Cross will provide a chance for people to visit seven local churches as members of the group carry a wooden cross between each place of worship on Good Friday, and area churches will be hosting Easter worship services at sunrise and throughout Easter Sunday.

Journey of the Cross

Journey of the Cross is an annual tradition that provides an interactive way to observe Good Friday. Journey of the Cross will begin at noon at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1201 Lyon St. A brief devotion or music will take place at each church, and visitors are invited to stop by one of the churches or stay for the entire journey. The journey's next destinations will be Holy Family Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 12:55 p.m., First United Methodist Church at 1:20 p.m., Eighth & Center Street Baptist Church at 1:50 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (assisted by Fifth Street Baptist Church) at 2:15 p.m. and Trinity Episcopal Church at 2:40 p.m. Refreshments will be served following worship.

Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

Members of the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club will continue a 32-year tradition with its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning 9 a.m. on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus. The event will begin with prize giveaways, and the hut will begin at 10 a.m. The free hunt is open to children who are toddlers up to nine years of age. More than 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy will be scattered.

Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club Pancake Day

Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club members will also hold a spring tradition with the 2019 Kiwanis Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to noon in the Hannibal High School cafeteria, 4500 McMasters Ave. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be served, and children six years old and younger eat free. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward the club's community outreach efforts.

Easter worship services

Churches throughout the Hannibal area will be celebrating Easter Sunday with sunrise and morning worship services. To find out more about what's planned at local places of worship, search Facebook for Easter services in Hannibal.

