There will be a nature program in Riverview Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 24.

The program, called “Spring Beauty Bath,” encourages participants to slow down and become immersed in the natural environment.

Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said the program will allow people to tune in to the smells, textures, tastes and sights of nature. She encouraged participants to bring a magnifying glass, binoculars, camera, or a journal to record observations. Participants will be walking off-trail.

Rublee has previously been a naturalist and teacher at Shaw Nature Reserve in St. Louis and has been a storyteller and actor. She has lead nature interpretive programs at Shaw Nature Reserve, Camp Wyman, the Living Well Village and at Gardner Camp in Hull, Ill. She is in the Master Ecologist program and Master Naturalist program in Missouri and is coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education Theater Initiative.

The nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.