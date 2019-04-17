The Hannibal Pirates got back on track Tuesday night in Mexico where they beat the Bulldogs 17-2.

The Hannibal Pirates got back on track Tuesday night in Mexico where they beat the Bulldogs 17-2. It was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Mexico won a few weeks ago when the teams met in Hannibal. The Bulldogs jumped on top with a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning. A double by Cody Rowe and a throwing error factored in the scoring against Pirates starter Adam Baxter. After stranding a pair of runners in the second Hannibal erupted in the third inning. Drake Dudley doubled off the third baseman's glove. Gabe Worthington doubled into right center scoring Dudley. Will Whitaker singled in Worthington to tie the game at 2-2. Gary Culp singled Daniel Colborn, who had walked, into scoring position. Mason Tharp doubled over the centerfielder’s head scoring Whittaker and Daniel 4Colborn. Baxter singled to right field scoring Tharp and Culp and give the Pirates a 6-2 lead. Hannibal would bat through the lineup twice during the third inning. Worthington singled in two more runs. Chase Kirby would hit a hard ground ball to third base and reach on an error. Colborn singled in Alec Mundle, who was running for Kirby. Tharp would double for the second time in the inning scoring two more runs for the Pirates. Baxter's single to left field to score Tharp and give the Pirates a 14-2 lead in the third. Pirates would collect 10 hits in the inning. The Pirates' offense would add on in the fourth inning. Worthington singled scoring Dudley who was hit by a pitch. Kirby's fly moved Worthington to third base. Colborn singled in Worthington and Whitaker to give the Pirates their final margin of victory, 17-2. Baxter got the four-inning victory. He yielded two runs on four hits and fanned one. Baxter also picked two runners off base. “It felt good to get the nod," Baxter said. "We needed to come out and make a statement. We finally put all three aspects of the game together that we’ve been talking about all year. We needed a good win and we got that tonight.” Worthington and Tharp led the Pirates driving in four runs apiece. Worthington was 3-3 at the plate while Tharp was 3-4 with two doubles. “It felt great tonight," Tharp said. "I’ve been putting in the work all year and it finally worked out for me. It felt really great to drive the runs in and get the win for our team.” The Pirates collected 13 hits in the game. Worthington and Tharp each had three hits. Culp, Baxter, and Colborn each had multiple hits as well. Pirates had five stolen bases with Worthington leading the way with two. Coach Ian Hatton was thrilled with the win. “Every aspect of the game tonight is where we think we can be the rest of the year. Everybody thinks that’s where we should have been all along," he said. "We pitched really well. We played in the field really well and tonight when we got guys on we hit them in. That was the big thing to get an offensive game like this one and against a conference team that beat us makes it even better. Lately we’ve been waiting for this kind of game. We haven’t had trouble getting guys on, it’s been hitting them in. Today was obviously different and I think the guys knew we needed to make a statement for both the conference and our district outlook. As a unit this brings us together a little bit more and we know we aren’t where we want to be in the conference or with our record, and we have a long ways to go with 12 games left. I am proud of these guys tonight and for their effort for grinding it out and getting the win in a big way.”