It’s an exciting time of year. Douglass Community Services (DCS) Kids in Motion (KIM) program has collected applications for summer of 2019 and the selection process has begun.

Kids in Motion prepares middle school aged youth for their first “real” job, by teaching teens and preteens to value work, value their community, and to value their future. KIM has been a Hannibal program since 1996, and has seen an increased interest from middle school aged youth.

“We have a near record number of applications this year,” said Nicole Martin, DCS Youth Services Director. “It’s good to know that kids want to be a part of the program and take pride in doing work out in our community.”

This summer will be filled with community service activities, such as tending the local Victory Over Hunger Garden, which feeds hungry Hannibal residents through the United Methodist Church’s Loaves and Fishes program. In addition to community service projects, Gale Rublee, Nature Interpreter for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, will be teaching the kids how to connect with nature.

She said, “Connecting with the natural world is so important to physical and mental well-being.”

While each work day is “fun,” participants work under the guidance of a supervisor, who guide the kids on how to be respectful, productive employees. Before each work day, supervisors go over the previous work day’s scores, and advice on what they excelled at, and how they can perform even better that day.

“While there is a paid component to Kids in Motion, what I’ve seen really drive the kids over the years is the sense of pride and accomplishment that comes after a job well done. Earning that feeling of self-worth has a profound impact on the kids- we see behavior improve, as well as how they treat others in their groups. The sense of family that develops is always heartwarming to see; especially because the kids are paired with others they may never socialize with outside of KIM,” said Martin.

Letters will be mailed out to applicants on Friday, April 26, announcing if they’ve been accepted or not. Kids in Motion/Teens in Motion are programs of Douglass Community Services Youth Services program, a United Way agency.

For questions, call Nicole Martin at 573-221-3892, ext. 270.