Second reading will occur in May

A proposed change to Hannibal Fire Department residency requirements was given first reading during Tuesday night's meeting of the Hannibal City Council.

Fire Chief Mike Benjamin recommended changing the current residence of 20 miles to the nearest city limit to 35 miles to the nearest city limit marker.

"I feel this would give us the opportunity for more viable candidates in our future testing procedures for new hires," he said.

The proposed change will come up for a second reading when the council next meets on Tuesday, May 7.

In other business:

* Mayor James Hark was authorized to sign the necessary documents to seek a grant worth $11,650.32. If awarded the funds would be used to replace four gas monitoring devices on the fire department's hazmat trailer.

* Street closures were approved during the Hannibal High School commencement program on the evening of May 16.

* Bids were accepted for an assortment of street materials.

* Approval was given to spend $228.16 for a 4-foot tree grate.

* A contract was approved for $33,700 with Helfers Lawn and Landscape for the resurfacing of the Huckleberry Park tennis courts.

* An amendment to the deed of conservation easement between the city and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation was approved. It pertains to a little over an acre of property that was added to the Sodalis Nature Preserve in 2016.

* A contract worth $3,600 with Simply Cut Lawns for mowing of the Old Baptist Cemetery was approved.

* A resolution was approved accepting the city's five-year capital improvement plan.

danny.henley@courierpost.com