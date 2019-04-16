The location of the Senior Expo has changed to the American Legion building, 3819 Highway MM.

The location of the Senior Expo has changed to the American Legion building, 3819 Highway MM. The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center still has water in the parking lot. The 13th annual Senior Expo will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

About 600 senior adults are expected to attend with about 86 vendors, which is a record number of vendors, according to Stacey Nicholas, community outreach initiative director at Douglass Community Services.

The only change will be that there will be no concessions available from the Senior Expo staff. The Legion will have food available for purchase starting at 11 a.m.

Nicholas said it was a difficult decision to move the event. “With rain in the forecast we decided it was better safe than sorry,” she said. “We are honored and blessed that the American Legion has allowed us to use their space for the event.”

Senior Expo 2019 is underwritten by NEILS and sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, RSVP at Douglass Community Services, NECAC, and the Marion and Ralls County Health Departments.