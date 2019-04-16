Drivers can expect to see contractor crews soon as work begins on a new bridge deck replacement project on Route A in Marion County over the South Fabius River east of Route M near Palmyra

Drivers can expect to see contractor crews soon as work begins on a new bridge deck replacement project on Route A in Marion County over the South Fabius River east of Route M near Palmyra. E&C Bridge Company was awarded the contract earlier this year in the amount of $481,510 with a completion date of Dec. 1.

Work is scheduled to begin at the end of this month with the closure of the route on Monday, April 29. The contractor will have 70 calendar days to complete the improvement.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will alert the public about updates on the projects through signs, news releases and social media. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). You can also visit them online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.

