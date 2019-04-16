Hannibal High School's golf team shot a 356 Monday, which was good for seventh place of nine teams in the large school division of the Helias Invitational in Jefferson City.

Pembroke Hill edged out Rock Bridge by a 308-310 margin to capture first place.

Warrensburg was third at 319, which was one stroke better than the host Crusaders. Jefferson City finished fifth with a 341. Hickman's 354 was good for sixth. Following Hannibal were Kirksville and Camdenton at 361 and 367, respectively.

Hunter Parker fired a 77 to lead the Pirates on the Jefferson City Country Club course.

Following Parker for Hannibal were Preston Bennett, 87, Gabe Keesey, 94, Courtland Watson, 98, and Cameron Neisen, 111.





