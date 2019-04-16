Riverview Park and Huckleberry Park will feature car art shows by Hannibal artist Mark Wavering in May

A Hannibal artist is expanding art shows to two more Hannibal parks in May through a blossoming partnership with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.

Hannibal artist Mark Wavering displayed an Art Circus featuring 16-by-20 photos of animals from April 1 to April 15 in Central Park. As his art shows and books continue to grow, Wavering has been working closely with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. His newest shows reflect the department's efforts to encourage reading while discovering local parks. Storybook Trail reading experiences and Wavering's car art shows are set for Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 at Riverview Park and Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at Huckleberry Park.

Wavering said his Art Circus images are published in a new book available on Amazon. The upcoming art shows will give visitors the chance to see artwork from his other books, like “Classic Cars,” as they walk past the rows of artwork.

“You can get a chance of reading [my] books on Amazon by going to the parks and seeing the larger versions being displayed,” he said.

Wavering has displayed his artwork and books in more locations throughout the area since he held his first all-day Art Circus event in 2016 at Central Park. In addition to holding exhibits in Hannibal, Moberly, Columbia and Quincy, Wavering has books for sale at the Mark Twain Museum and available for reading at Hannibal-LaGrange University.

For more information, search for “Unofficial: Having fun” on Facebook.

