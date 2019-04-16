The Hannibal Jaycees will be hosting their second annual Pitch, Hit, & Run event at Bear Creek Sports Park on Sunday, May 5

This event is for youth from seven to 14 years old and is a skill competition event focusing on the areas of pitching, hitting and running. The competition will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, and registration begins at 1 p.m. Make sure to bring your baseball/softball players out to put their skills to the test.

For more information, email kami.harsell@gmail.com.