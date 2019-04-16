Gov. Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and a county office vacancy on Monday

Gov. Mike Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions and a county office vacancy on Monday.

Neal Farrar, of Willard, was appointed to the Well Installation Board. Farrar is Principal Geologist and manager of drilling operations at Sunbelt Environmental Services Inc. He has over 33 years of professional experience as a geologist and an environmental consultant. Farrar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from Southeast Missouri State University and has studied hydrogeology and contaminant hydrogeology at Emporia State University.

Lindell L. Lindsey, of Festus, was appointed to the Well Installation Board. Lindsey has owned and operated A&M Pump Inc. since 1985. He oversees all phases of water well installation and repairs the company provides, which include small commercial, private sector and residential projects. Lindsey has been a member of the Missouri Water Well Association since 1986, including serving as the Association’s president from 2016-2018.

David Malecki, of Edwards, was appointed as the Benton County Southern District Commissioner. Malecki is retired from a 28-year career with the Missouri Army National Guard. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Malecki has worked in a variety of management, budget and transportation positions in the Kansas City area, including the Richards-Gebaur Memorial and Kansas City International airports. Malecki is past president of the Warsaw Shrine Club, member of the Ararat Shrine Temple and board member of the Cross Timbers Rural Fire Department.

Deborah Sue Peterson, of Farmington, was appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee. Peterson received a Nursing Degree from Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing and subsequently spent 15 years of her career as an RN. She then spent three years as owner and operator of a nursing home with her husband, wherein Ms. Peterson served as the Director of Nurses. She and her husband then moved into the restaurant business, where they currently own and manage franchises of Steak 'n Shake, Cici’s Pizza, and Qdoba. Peterson is a member of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Community Improvement Industries Workshop.

Kenneth F. Scott Jr., of Clinton, was appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Dr. Scott is a retired family physician and current chairman of the Henry County 911 Emergency Communications Board. He has served as chairman of the county 911 board since 2015, wherein he has led successful efforts to complete multiple projects to improve county resident’s safety. Dr. Scott holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and went on to get his Medical Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

David L. Smith, of Nixa, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors, and Professional Landscape Architects. Smith served as the founder and president of Smith & Associates from 1978 to 1996 and also served as president and founder of Smith-Goth Engineers until his retirement in 2012. Smith obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla. He was a charter member and past president of the Ozarks Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers and has been a member of the Missouri and National Societies of Professional Engineers.

Jason White, of Independence, was appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. White is the EMS Consultant for Mid-America Regional Council. His past career experience has included serving as the Director of Compliance and the Assistant Director for Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust and as the State Coordinator of EMS Training for the Missouri Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. White has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs from Park University. He is involved in a wide variety of community endeavors, including four years as a member of the Independence City Council.