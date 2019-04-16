Gov. Mike Parson appointed Calea Stovall-Reid as Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Robin Ransom to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

Stovall-Reid, of St. Louis, is currently an Associate Circuit Judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She earned a B.A. in Communication Arts from Howard University and a Juris Doctorate from the Washington University School of Law. Her past experience has included time as an assistant public defender and as an assistant circuit attorney.

Stovall-Reid is currently a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Mound City Bar Association and a past member of the Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater St. Louis. Her community involvement includes serving as a volunteer child care provider at Almost Home.