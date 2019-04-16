The Blue Springs City Council said goodbye to longtime Council Member Dale Carter, and welcomed new District 1 councilmember Galen Ericson.

During Monday’s council meeting, Carter was commended for his service to the council and the community by Mayor Carson Ross and the other council members. Ross presented him with a plaque and proclamation listing the highlights of his work, including his support of public safety officials, and promoting Blue Springs businesses.

“Most of the times we don’t think about the things we’ve done, we just do them,” Ross said.

Carter thanked the mayor and other council members.

“Representing the folks in District 1 has been one of the highlights of my life,” he said. “I really have appreciated the opportunity of doing that and all the things we’ve done together. The last nine years have been incredible, and I know great things are to come.”

Carter added he knows voters sometimes vote for change, which is what they did in the April election, bringing Ericson onto the council.

“I wish councilman elect Ericson luck, and I know he’s going to do a great job,” Carter said.

Ericson was sworn in by City Clerk Sheryl Morgan shortly after, leaving the next order of business being the nomination of the next Mayor Pro Tem by outgoing Pro Tem Susan Culpepper.

Culpepper nominated District 3 Councilmember Ron Fowler, saying she’s looked forward to doing so for “quite a number of years.”

“Ron Fowler has been our longstanding senior member of our City Council … and he has always been the epitome of graciousness, and he has always upheld all the ordinances and been a faithful supporter of the city of Blue Springs and the City Council,” she said.

Fowler accepted the nomination, saying he appreciated the opportunity to serve.