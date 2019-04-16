Completion anticipated in early fall

Work on the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau's new welcome center continues despite occasional disruptions due to weather conditions.

"With luck, the rain accumulation has not been significant enough to have a negative impact on the construction work schedule," said Gail Bryant, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCVB).

The two-story building is being constructed just east of the Hannibal Aquatic Center, overlooking I-72.

"We believe it is on schedule and anticipate completion in early fall," Bryant said.

Unlike the welcome center, work on Hannibal's riverfront has been delayed for a few weeks by ongoing Mississippi River flooding. Bryant does not believe the contractor, Bleigh Construction, has sent workers idled by the riverfront flooding to help with the welcome center project.

"We are unaware if it has,” Bryant said. “Currently, there are several Bleigh Construction projects ongoing throughout our community.”

Thus far Bleigh workers have been focused on wall work, Bryant said.

"Bleigh construction has completed several of the inside, lower-level walls," she said. "In the next few weeks we expect delivery and installation of the precast walls which will give definition to the overall structure."

Work on the project commenced late last year following a groundbreaking ceremony for the almost $1.5 million facility near the end of November.

Selection of the construction site near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street was the result of an extensive two-year search of buildings and lots that were available in the downtown area and along Mark Twain Avenue.

The HCVB has been at its 505 North Bird St. location for decades. That site's growing number of shortcomings prompted the city to build a new welcome center.







danny.henley@courierpost.com