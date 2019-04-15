“I am strong. I am a warrior. I am powerful.”

“I am strong. I am a warrior. I am powerful.”

These were among the chants learned by people of all ages attending a one-day yoga classes Sunday, April 14, at Hannibal's Rialto Banquet Hall to raise funds for local charities.

Classes for all levels were offered by event sponsor Twisted Juniper yoga.

A total of $1,000 was raised for local charities, said Twisted Juniper owner Emily Trevathan.

“My heart is full,” Trevathan said. “I am so thankful for everyone's generosity and support.”

Charities receiving the funds include the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, AVENUES shelter, Buddy Packs for children, Down Country, and Loaves and Fishes.

As Trevathan taught the classes, she was assisted by four members of her yoga teacher training program, Talya Mayfield, Karen Bickel, Kallie St. Clair and Tara Otten. “I continue to be inspired by the talented women who will be graduating from the yoga teacher training program in June,” she said.

Trevathan appreciated the Rialto Banquet Hall and having a guitarist, Jerry Rosenkrans, perform background music during a class.

Some family class participants were experienced, while others were learning the poses and exercises for the first time. Kate Dougherty brought her daughter, Ella, who takes classes, along with Ella's friends, Kaleigh Schaefer and Alivai Anderson.

Marissa Ball has done yoga a few times at the Hannibal YMCA, but she was introducing it to her 6-year-old daughter, Nola. Ball likes yoga because, “It calms you down a little bit.”

She plans to continue some of the exercises learned during the family class. “We might do some different poses and moves at home to stretch,” she said.

The youngest child in the family class was 9-month-old Magnolia Suhadolc, whose mother, Kristen Shores, said Magnolia enjoys doing yoga with her.

The public can try yoga all summer beginning Saturday, May 4, when Twisted Juniper performs weekly from 9-10 a.m. during the Farmers Market in Hannibal's Central Park (The Farmer's Market began April 13 and is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.)

For more yoga pictures, see photo gallery.

bev.darr@courierpost.com