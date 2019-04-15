Hannibal High School's soccer team captured second place over the weekend in the tournament that it hosted.

The Lady Pirates got off to a good start in the tourney beating Warrenton 6-2 on Friday night.

Bella Falconer led HHS with a pair of goals. Scoring a goal apiece were Kaylee Falconer, who also had three assists, Haley Ballinger, Maddie Janes and Sadie Stine. Hannah Nichols contributed an assist.

In goal, Abby Baumann had a pair of saves.

The first-round victory matched Hannibal against Raymore Peculiar in a Saturday morning semifinal. The Lady Pirates won the contest 3-1.

Bella Falconer contributed two goals and an assist. Janes had the other HHS goal. Kaylee Falconer had an assist.

Peyton Utterback logged five saves in goal.

In the championship game on Saturday afternoon, Hannibal went up against St. Charles West. West prevailed 2-1.

Scoring Hannibal's lone goal was Bella Falconer. Kaylee Falconer had an assist.

Baumann totaled 18 saves in goal.

Hannibal's overall record is now 9-3.

The Lady Pirates swing back into action Tuesday at Kirksville.





