Hannibal High School's tennis team placed third in the four-team tournament it hosted on Saturday.

Hannibal High School's tennis team placed third in the four-team tournament it hosted on Saturday.

Liberty (Wentzville) claimed first place with 40 points. Second with 31 points was Quincy Notre Dame. Hannibal finished third with 25 points. Troy was fourth with 22 points.

Hannibal's results in singles play were:Hannibal results: #1 Collin Poage finished 7th, lost 6-8 vs Troy #2 6-8, lost 8-9(5-7) vs QND #1, then won 10-1 vs Troy #1.

#2 Austin Brown finished 6th, lost 5-8 vs Liberty #1, won 8-3 vs Troy #1, then lost 1-10 vs QND #1.

#3 Nathan Destefane finished 1st, won 8-2 vs QND #4, won 8-1 vs Liberty #4, won 10-1 vs Liberty #3.

#4 Trent Kempker finished 6th, lost 4-8 vs Liberty #3, won 8-3 vs QND #3, lost 5-10 vs QND #4.

HHS' #1 doubles Kyle Murphy/Nick Tompkins finished 3rd, won 8-2 vs Troy #2, lost 2-8 vs Liberty #1, won 10-2 vs Troy #1.

#2 doubles Noah Evans/Chris Lewis finished 7th, lost 1-8 vs QND #1, lost 2-8 vs Liberty #2, won 10-8 vs Troy #2.

#3 doubles Johnathan Zielinski/Macen Mitchell finished 4th, lost 3-8 vs QND, lost 2-8 vs Troy, lost 5-8 vs Liberty. Hannibal's next match is April 23 at Moberly.







