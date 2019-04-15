Hannibal High School's boys and girls track and field teams both scored 11 points and placed 17th Saturday in the 60th annual Capital City Relays in Jefferson City.

Hannibal High School's boys and girls track and field teams both scored 11 points and placed 17th Saturday in the 60th annual Capital City Relays in Jefferson City.

"This was a very tough track meet," said Hannibal Coach Mark St. Clair. "We are showing improvement."

St. Clair cited one Pirate's performance.

"John Clubine had the performance of the day with a 166-foot toss in the javelin to win that event. It was his first time competing in the javelin," he said.

Also competing in the meet were athletes from Palmyra. Palmyra's boys finished 13th with 24.2 points while the Lady Panthers placed 16th with 12 points.

Following is a recap of the top performances of athletes from Hannibal and Palmyra.

BOYS

100 m-3. Jarom Alexander, Palmyra, 11.47.

800 m-2. Abe Haerr, Palmyra, 2:08.07.

1600 m-6. Brett Giesbaum, Palmyra, 4:38.67.

4x100 relay-8. HHS (Kadin Morgan, Joesph Worthington, Daylan Reading, Damien French), 46.10.

Discus-9. Weston King, Palmyra, 132-06.

Javelin-1. John Clubine, Hannibal, 166-06; 7. Tristen Gottman, Palmyra, 138-01.

Pole vault-8. Dylan Redd, Palmyra, 12-0.

Long jump-3. Jarom Alexander, Palmyra, 20-01.00.

GIRLS

300 m hurdles-8. Adrya Nichelson, Hannibal, 51.00.

4x 100 m-8. HHS (Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, Katy Cole, Josie Zeiger), 53.93.

4x 800 m-6. HHS (Autumn Bigsby, Alayna Pipkin, Jaspreet Kandola, Claudia Nichols), 10:35.23.

DMR 1200-400-800-1600 m-6. HHS (Alayna Pipkin, Autumn Bigsby, Claudia Nichols, Avion Scott), 14:14.20.

Discus-9. Drew Billups, Palmyra, 100-02.

High jump-tie 5. Emma Haner, Hannibal, 4-10.00.











