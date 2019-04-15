• A son, Roman Eugen Easley, was born April 5, 2019, at 3:55 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Aushalique Wilson and Justin Easley of Hannibal.

• A son, Kolter Avery Lucas, was born April 6, 2019, at 3:48 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Vanessa and Timothy Lucas of Hannibal.

• A son, Coby Eldon Hawkins, was born April 8, 2019, at 12:27 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Bryan Hawkins of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Bailey Marie Fletcher, was born April 8, 2019, at 11:04 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Candis Cottrell and Matthew Fletcher of Lewistown.

• A daughter, Jorah Azra’el McBride, was born April 8, 2019, at 7:42 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Jamaishia Turnage and Pravon McBride of Hannibal.

• A son, Conner Lee Hedglin, was born April 9, 2019, at 3:39 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Dael and Matthew Hedglin of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Emberlee Skye Cunningham, was born April 10, 2019, at 7:50 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Samantha Kaden and Parker Cunningham of Palmyra.

• A son, Princeton Royal Lee Hilton, was born April 10, 2019, at 4:20 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Lexsys Dowty and Reginald Hilton of Hannibal.

• A son, Duquan Anthony Smiley Jr., was born April 11, 2019, at 8:43 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His mother is Tahja Washington of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Carly Sue Tisinger, was born April 12, 2019, at 11:07 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Brooke and Donnie Tisinger of Hull, Ill.





