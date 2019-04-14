The ruby-throated hummingbird, the tiniest bird to nest in the Show-Me State, is a harbinger of spring. The Missouri Department of Conservation urges the public to learn more about these long-distance fliers as they begin to arrive during their spring migration.

“Hummingbirds will be here soon and their numbers will ramp up in the next few weeks,” MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick said. “They have already been spotted in northern Arkansas and Tennessee.”

The diet of a hummingbird consists of flower nectar, tree sap, and even small insects.

To make your own sugar water to feed hummingbirds, mix one part sugar with four parts water and bring it to a boil until dissolved. Cool the mixture before filling the feeder and replace sugar water before it gets cloudy.

Sugar water does not need to be colored red to attract hummingbirds, Kendrick said. Birds will find the feeders, which are usually red, and drink the sugar water without the coloring.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds spend the winter in Mexico and Central America and start their spring migration north as early as March.

“These tiny birds are truly awesome. During migration, many fly non-stop over the Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula to the Gulf Coast of the U.S. – and then they do it again in the fall,” Kendrick said. “They can lose up to half their body weight during this non-stop flight.”

The male ruby-throated hummingbird has a striking red throat called a gorget, but the female does not. The birds, which average 55 wing strokes per second, can fly upside down and backwards. Because of their very short legs, they can hardly walk.

Hummingbirds also play an important role in the ecosystem.

“Hummingbirds are important pollinators for many plants that require a long-billed pollinator and they eat lots of insects,” Kendrick noted. “And because of their small size, hummingbirds can end up as food for predators, such as large insects, frogs, and other birds.”

Kendrick said growing native plants is a great way to help hummingbirds and other migratory birds.

“Native plants attract the most insects, which are a vital food source for breeding birds and their nestlings. Great natives for hummingbirds are cardinal flower, jewelweed, and trumpet creeper,” she said.

To track migration and report hummingbird sights, visit Journey North at tinyurl.com/yxopqgpt.