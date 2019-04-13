Hannibal youth are ready to tell the stories of survivors from the sinking of Titanic. Each actor will take on the role of a different survivor, bringing the stories the evening of April 14, 1912 to life. The Last Dinner on the Titanic will mark the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic with a special dinner and performance from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at LaBinnah Bistro. Front row, from left: Bennett Straube and Harrison Straube. Second row, from left: MaryLou Constable, Elyse Rapp, Luke Straube, Madison Straube and Emerson Constable.