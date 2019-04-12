Brock Fahy and Jeremy Warning take oath of office with Palmyra City Council; outgoing council members Nathan Miller and Ken Sheputis receive resolutions for their service

Two new members joined the Palmyra City Council as outgoing members received honors for their service during the Thursday meeting.

The meeting began with certification of the results from the April 2 election, with voters approving a 1/4-cent sales tax increase to address stormwater issues and a no-tax increase bond issue for the Palmyra School District. Mayor Loren Graham presented a resolution to outgoing council members Nathan Miller and Ken Sheputis, and the council welcomed new members Brock Fahy and Jeremy Warning.

Jeremy Warning and Pam Behring ran unopposed for Second and Third Ward seats, respectively. Mayor Loren Graham was also unopposed in the election. Brock Fahy and incumbent Ken Sheputis vied for the First Ward seat, and voters selected Fahy for the next two years. Miller did not seek re-election for the Second Ward seat.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue invited new and existing council members to visit the police station and encouraged them to ask questions. Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell extended a similar invitation as well.

After the outgoing council members shook hands with everyone, Sheputis shared a piece of advice regarding council members’ work to update city codes to align with state regulations and approve or modify ordinances so they are more effective — including revisions to the city’s vicious dog ordinance and an administrative search warrant to help address code violations.

“I've got one thing to say for everybody new and this city council, please keep track of these ordinances we passed,” he said. “We've cleaned up some of the sins of the past councils, let's keep that going forward and keep our fingers on the pulse.”

Graham handed out forms so each member could serve on three committees, including house, personnel, ordinance, finance and police groups. Fahy told fellow council members he looks forward to the new opportunity to serve. In 2018, Fahy and Ellen Goodwin sought the other First Ward seat, with Goodwin receiving the most votes.

“I'm excited to be here,” he said. “I look forward to working with everybody and hopefully bring a little upbeat to the table and some new ideas for everybody. I'm open to everything. I'm definitely a dedicated person. Obviously I worked for two years to get here. I don't give up.”

trevor.mcdonald@courierpost.com