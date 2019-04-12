Hannibal High School's tennis team saw its dual record drop to 8-6 on Thursday when it lost to the Blue Devils of Quincy High 7-1.

Hannibal High School's tennis team saw its dual record drop to 8-6 on Thursday when it lost to the Blue Devils of Quincy High 7-1.

In singles play #1 Ethan Bross lost 0-8, #2 Collin Poage lost 0-8, #3 Austin Brown lost 0-8, #4 Nathan Destefane won 8-6, #5 Trent Kempker lost 5-8, #6 Kyle Murphy lost 7-9.

In doubles action #1 Bross/Poage lost 0-8, #2 Brown/Destefane lost 3-8, #3 Kempker/Murphy didn’t finish their match because of rain.

In junior varsity play Nick Tompkins won 8-4, Noah Evans won 8-5, Chris Lewis lost 1-8, Johnathan Zielinski lost 4-8, Macen Mitchell won 8-3, Clayton Newlon won 8-3.

The Pirate netters are right back in action on Saturday when they host a four-team tournament.





