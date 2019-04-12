Eight strokes were all that separated Hannibal High School's golf team from first place in the invitational it hosted on Friday.

Taking home the team title was Father Tolton with a 348. The Pirates placed second with a 356.

Rounding out the team standings were: Troy, third, 364; Kirksville and Palmyra, tied for fourth, 387; Macon, sixth, 398; Highland, seventh, 403; Clark County, eighth, 410; South Shelby, ninth, 420, Hannibal JV, 10th, 452; and Monroe City.

Individually, Tolton's Christian Rischer took medalist honors with an 81. Second with an 82 was Hannibal's Hunter Parker. South Shelby's Kanon Kendrick carded an 83 to finish third. Shooting an 84 to claim fourth was Hannibal's Preston Bennett.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Chase Colbert, Troy, 85; Parker Hartman, Tolton, 85; Brandon Kracht, Clark County, 86; Griffin St.Pierre, Troy, 88; Dalton Klocke, Highland, 88; Grant Gabriel, Macon, 88.

Completing Hannibal's varsity lineup were: Gabe Keesey, 92; Courtland Watson, 98; and Cameron Neisen, 114.

Competing on Hannibal's JV team were: Tristen Terrill, 102; Hayden Rice, 110; Kolin Westhoff, 114; Blayde Terrill, 126; and Drew Tweedy, 138.





