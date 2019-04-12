Kimberly Gaither, associate dean for student success and assessment at Culver-Stockton College, is one of 41 administrators in higher education nationwide selected by the Council of Independent Colleges to participate in the 2019–20 Senior Leadership Academy

People chosen for the year-long program are leaders in higher education who have been identified by their institutions as having the potential for more senior leadership positions. Gaither will participate in the SLA’s opening seminar from Nov. 1-3, in Baltimore, Md., and a closing seminar from June 21-23, in Washington, D.C.. She also will undertake a mentoring program, work with experts, participate in webinars and engage in a series of readings and case studies during the academic year.

The Senior Leadership Academy is designed to prepare prospective leaders to assume positions as the chief officers in any division — including academic affairs, student affairs, finance, enrollment management and advancement — in independent higher education.

Gaither, a 1979 graduate of C-SC, has been a member of the college’s faculty since 2003, teaching many finance courses. She earned the Helsabeck Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 2008. She earned her doctorate in business administration in 2009 from North Central University in Prescott, Ariz.

Sixty-one percent of the participants in the first Senior Leadership Academy (2010–11) have advanced in their careers, and 28 percent of all participants in SLA thus far have earned more advanced positions.

The Council of Independent Colleges is an association of 770 nonprofit independent colleges and universities, state-based councils of independent colleges, and other higher education affiliates, that works to support college and university leadership and advance institutional excellence.

The Academy is co-sponsored by CIC, the American Academic Leadership Institute and Academic Search, Inc. Linda M. Bleicken, president of AALI, will direct the program. For more information about the Senior Leadership Academy, visit www.cic.edu/SeniorLeadershipAcademy.