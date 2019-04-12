On Tuesday, April 9, detectives with the Hannibal Police Department took Cody J Adkerson, 22, formerly of West Plains, into custody for alleged child abuse.

On Tuesday, April 9, detectives with the Hannibal Police Department took Cody J Adkerson, 22, formerly of West Plains, into custody for alleged child abuse. Adkerson allegedly caused physical injuries to a 3-month-old baby on multiple occasions while the baby was in his care.

On April 10 a warrant was issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County, charging Adkerson with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Adkerson's bond was set at $100,000, cash only.

On April 12, he remained in the Marion County Jail. The HPD reported the baby is expected to recover from the injuries suffered.