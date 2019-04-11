The second Master Naturalist group in Hannibal is being formed.

The Missouri Department of Conservation program for adults develops a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide outreach, education, and service dedicated to natural resources conservation within their local communities.

There will be a mandatory orientation at 5:30 p.m. April 16 at the Burt Administration Building on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus, 2800 Palmyra Road in Hannibal. Training classes will take place 5:30 - 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 28 to Aug. 27 at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal. The training will also include three Saturday field sessions.

Registration closes May 7 but class size is limited and early registration is encouraged. Enrollment costs $95 and pays for participants’ class materials.

The Missouri Master Naturalist program mixes science with service, engaging Missourians in stewardship of the state’s natural resources through science-based education and volunteer community service. The program is a partnership between MDC and the University of Missouri Extension.

For more information about the Missouri Master Naturalist training in Hannibal, contact MDC Conservation Education Consultant Kathi Moore at Kathi.Moore@mdc.mo.gov, 573-248-2530; or Bob Kendrick, 573-248-7361.

