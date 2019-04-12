The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a local business receiving a fraudulent email requesting an employee’s direct deposit be adjusted on Wednesday, April 10

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a local business receiving a fraudulent email requesting an employee’s direct deposit be adjusted on Wednesday, April 10.

The suspect or suspects in this matter are using a fictitious email addresses, which may appear to be from your actual company and then requesting the individuals bank routing numbers be changed, as if it were your employee asking. These changed routing numbers are likely funneling fund out of the United States.

This is the second report the Marion County Sheriff's Office has received in a short period of time. Officials are working with the located FBI Office to resolve these matters. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office urges area businesses to be cautious with these types of requests and communicate with employees to verify this process. If you have been affected by this, please reach out to your local Law Enforcement Office.