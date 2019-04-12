Nearly 900 MU students are either veterans, active duty personnel, ROTC cadets or family members receiving GI Bill benefits

Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright announced Monday that the University of Missouri has been designated a Purple Heart University in recognition of the university’s support of military members, including veterans and their families.

“We accept the Purple Heart University designation in honor of the sacrifices made by members of the Mizzou family who are currently serving or who have served in the military, as well as their loved ones,” Cartwright said. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to our community’s long tradition of military service.”

The honor was designated by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which recognizes universities that support U.S. military men and women wounded or killed while serving to protect their fellow Americans.

“We found the support for veterans at the University of Missouri is immense and sincere, and we were honored to bestow this recognition. It’s clear MU takes pride in being a military friendly university,” said Ted Knox, commander of the order’s Missouri department. “The recognition of the University of Missouri by the Military Order of the Purple Heart is a testament to the work to create and maintain a university that is supportive and accessible for all military members, both during and after their service.”

Nearly 900 MU students are either veterans, active duty personnel, National Guard members, Reservists, ROTC cadets or family members receiving GI Bill benefits. Since 2007, those individuals and faculty and staff with military affiliation have been served by the MU Veterans Center, a one-stop resource center that was one of only three such centers in the nation when it was launched.

“The university recognizes that veterans are non-traditional students and employees who have non-traditional expectations and needs,” said Robert Ross, director of the MU center, which is located in Memorial Union. “Our goal is to facilitate and coordinate a seamless integration of veterans and their families into our academic community.”

MU has been recognized previously for helping military students succeed in the classroom and after graduation.

Publisher Victory Media has repeatedly named MU a Military Friendly School for the exceptional academic experience delivered to military personnel and their families — on campus and off.

In addition, last fall MU launched a new Mizzou ROTC Scholarship that will expand higher education access and affordability at MU. The scholarship covers room and board costs for the freshman year for incoming ROTC students who are national scholarship winners from the Army, Air Force, Navy or Marines.