The Eastern District of Missouri, United States Marshal’s Office of St. Louis conducted a full inspection of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Jail on April 1.

The Marion County Sheriff holds and transports federal prisoners for the Marshals office out of St. Louis, Missouri. During the thorough inspection of the jail, security, operations, and staffing, Sheriff Jimmy Shinn was pleased to announce that the department's office passed the jail inspection and the Marshals Office was very impressed with the new exterior security lighting that has been installed at the Office recently.

Further updates and improvements to the jail include, interior lighting with protective housings within all of the jail cells and new security locks on the outside of the exit doors.

“I am fully dedicated to continue to upgrade the security and safety of our Office and Jail. The jail was opened in 1992 and has aged over time,” Shinn said. “I am proud of the working relationship that we have with our County Commissioners and happy they understand the need and awareness for the safety of our prisoners, our staff and our entire community.”