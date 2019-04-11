The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Brian Rehmeier on breaking the state record by snagging a 2-pound, 10-ounce gizzard shad while fishing on Bigelow Creek in St. Charles County

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports Brian Rehmeier of Augusta became the most recent record-breaking angler in Missouri when he snagged a gizzard shad on Bigelow Creek in St. Charles County. The new “alternative method” record fish caught by Rehmeier on March 20 weighed 2 pounds, 10 ounces with a length of 17.9 inches. Rehmeier’s recent catch broke the previous state-record of a 2-pound, 6-ounce caught in 2017.

“I was trying to catch Asian carp when I snagged the gizzard shad,” Rehmeier said. “I knew the shad I caught was pretty big, but never thought it would be a state record.”

Rehmeier added he was planning on using the shad for catfish bait, but once he checked the fishing state records that changed.

“I was pretty surprised to learn the fish I snagged would now be the new state record,” he said. “It’s not the coolest state-record fish, but I’ll take it!”

MDC staff verified the gizzard shad’s weight by weighing it on a certified scale at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area.

Rehmeier said he plans to mount his state-record gizzard shad.

“2019 is shaping up to be a year for state-record fish,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “The gorgeous weather we are beginning to have this year means more anglers are fishing and catching big fish.”

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl. For more information on state-record fish, visit the MDC website at http://on.mo.gov/2efq1vl.