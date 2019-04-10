Kirksville slipped past Hannibal 7-6 on Tuesday in walkoff fashion, scoring the game-deciding run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hannibal jumped on top in the first. Chase Kirby singled up the middle to get a two-out rally started. Danny Colborn doubled to move pinch runner Alec Mundle to third. Drake Dudley singled in Mundle and Colborn to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Kirksville scored in the bottom of the third on a single and double to shave Hannibal's lead to 2-1. In the fourth inning Kirksville would score on a passed ball. In the same inning two more runs scored on a fielding error, giving the Tigers a 4-2 lead. The Tigers added another tally in the sixth inning making the score 5-2. They would be denied an additional run when Colborn in center hit the cutoff man, Trevor Wade, who threw to Kirby, the HHS catcher, to cut down a runner at the plate. Trailing 5-2, the Pirate offense came alive in the seventh. Lawson Rickey started the rally with a single. Gabe Worthington followed with a single. Kirby singled up the middle to score Rickey and cut the HHS deficit to two. Colborn doubled with two outs, scoring Worthington and Mundle, to tie the game. Dudley hit a hard ball to pull the first baseman off the bag forcing an error on a throw at the plate which allowed Colborn to score and give the Pirates a 6-5 lead. The Pirates' lead would not last long. Paxton Dempsay doubled leading off. Blake Howard laid down a bunt. A throwing error on the play enabled Dempsay to score the tying run. Howard wound up at third base on the play. Howard would score the game-winner on a wild pitch. Adam Baxter was the Pirates' starting pitcher. He allowed six hits, struck out five, and gave up four runs in four innings. Will Whitaker took the loss for the Pirates. He allowed zero hits and one run. Hannibal put up 10 hits against the Tigers. Dudley went 3-4 while Colborn, Kirby and Worthington each had two hits. Rickey had one hit.