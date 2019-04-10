Due to high water levels on the Mississippi River, Route B in LaGrange, Lewis County is currently closed between Oak Street and Route C due to flooding

Due to high water levels on the Mississippi River, Route B in LaGrange, Lewis County is currently closed between Oak Street and Route C due to flooding. This route is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future until conditions change. Drivers are reminded not to drive through flooded roads.

To keep up to date on road and flooding conditions in your area, Missouri Department of Transportation officials encourage you to visit our traveler information map at www.modot.org.