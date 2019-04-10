The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments (MTRCOG) is updating the region's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), a locally-based, regionally driven planning process engaging residents, organizations, local governments and private industry to help bolster economic prosperity and growth

The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments (MTRCOG) is updating the region's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), a locally-based, regionally driven planning process engaging residents, organizations, local governments and private industry to help bolster economic prosperity and growth.

The CEDS serves as a blueprint for regional collaboration and economic development that creates an environment conducive to regional economic prosperity. MTRCOG is a federally-recognized Economic Development District, and is required bt the Economic Development Administration to maintain a CEDS document.

So far, a CEDS committee has been selected, data has been collected and input sessions have been conducted for government officials at the regional, city and county levels. The CEDS survey will be conducted through May 31. A final CEDS strategy will then be drafted for public review and comment before it is adopted by members of the MTRCOG Board of Directors.

If you are a resident or representative of an agency, organization or corporation that serves within Audrain, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Randloph or Shelby counties, MTRCOG board members encourage and invite you to respond to their survey. The survey is located at https://tinyurl.com/y3qya3hl . Information obtained from this survey will be used in the development of the CEDS document.