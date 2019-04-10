Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has named Halee Hensley its next head women's volleyball coach.

Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has named Halee Hensley its next head women's volleyball coach. "I'm excited to get a start with coaching volleyball at an institution with the same religious views as me in order to be able to mold young players into positive and Christ-centered adults on and off the court," said Coach Hensley. Hensley has coaching experience at various levels. From 2012-2016, in Conway, Ark., she coached 14-18 year olds for the locally renowned club volleyball program HollenBall Juniors. In 2014, Hensley coached at what is now known as Arkansas Prep High School. After she was finished her collegiate career, she was a student assistant for the Central Baptist College volleyball team. Most recently, Hensley was an assistant coach for NCAA Div. III Hendrix College where she specialized in individual workouts and overseeing many administrative tasks involving recruiting, statistics, and scouting upcoming opponents. Hensley hails from Mayflower, Ark., where she excelled in high school volleyball and also participated in basketball, softball, and track. From 2012-2016, Hensley played four years collegiately at NAIA member Central Baptist College, also a fellow American Midwest Conference (AMC) institution with HLGU. HLGU Director of Athletics, Jason Nichols, is excited to have Hensley join the department. "Coach Hensley understands the identity of HLGU and I'm confident her work ethic, attitude, and perseverancewill be qualities that will soon make the volleyball team into a program of excellence." Hensley will begin her duties at HLGU on April 15.