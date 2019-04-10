Hannibal High School's golf team wound up in a three-way tie for second place Tuesday in the Moberly invitational tournament.

Westran claimed the top spot with a 318 total. The host Spartans, Hannibal and Kirksville all carded 335s. Next came Boonville at 344, Mexico, 394, and Fulton, 419.

Individually, Hunter Parker led the Pirates with a 74, which tied him for second overall. Also breaking 80 was Preston Bennett who carded a 78, which was good for sixth place overall. Gabe Keesey finished at 88, which landed him in 17th place. Courtland Watson totaled a 95, which put him in a tie for 23rd, while Cameron Neisen came in with a 110, which was 28th.





