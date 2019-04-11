District 1 American Legion Auxiliary President Linda Maddox conducted the group's most recent District meeting at the Hannibal Emmette J. Shields Post 55 on Sunday, April 7, with a total of approximately 40 Legionnaires and Auxiliary members in attendance. They enjoyed the fried chicken and fish buffet following their individual meetings

Roll call was held with six Auxiliary Units consisting of 14 senior and four junior members present. Endorsements for upcoming Department officers were presented to the group. Those endorsed were Marsha Mooney, President; Victoria Ornelas, First V.P.; Sheridan Mires, Historian and Victoria Wilson, Chaplain.

Nomination from the floor for upcoming District officers for the ensuing two years was held. Nominated and approved were Asst. Sgt. at Arms, Jessica Clay of Unit 221 in Paris; Sgt. at Arms, Charlotte Weaver of Unit 360 in Callao; Chaplain, Rhonda Dodd of Unit 174 in Palmyra; Secretary/Treasurer, Wanda Burnett of Unit 29 in Macon; Michele Emmerich of Unit 29 in Macon; and President, Linda Maddox of Unit 360 in Callao.

The group is still collecting dimes for the Department Emergency Fund donation/fundraiser to be held at the July Convention from July 11-14. The goal is $100 from each district.

The next District meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Shelbina Teachenor Post 376.