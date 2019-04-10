Hannibal YMCA combining Great Easter Egg Hunt, Healthy Kids Day activities on Saturday afternoon

The Hannibal YMCA will team up with dozens of local organizations, churches and agencies for a Great Egg Hunt and Healthy Kids Day event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA.

Youth and Family Director Summer Page said this is the first time that the Hannibal YMCA has combined the Easter egg hunt with multiple booths for Healthy Kids Day. In addition to searching for more than 4,000 plastic eggs, children can hop around in a bounce house, travel through an inflatable obstacle course and visit with guests like Hooty from the Hannibal Hoots and kittens and puppies from the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. The theme for the event is “Reaching Your Potential,” and Page said children and family members can learn about topics like parks and recreation activities for the summer, how to enroll in Girl Scouts, Easter services at local churches and YMCA services like Summer Camp.

“Those are great opportunities that we want kids to definitely live their potential,” she said. “The great thing about being a YMCA is we wanted to put that 'C' in there for that Christian — so we wanted to make sure that those churches are available to come and show kids that church can be fun, and you can come to church.”

The Easter egg hunt will be divided into three age groups, with children from birth to two years old starting at 12:15 p.m., children three to five years old at 12:30 p.m. and children six to 10 years old at 12:45 p.m. The YMCA's Preschoolers will be selling lemonade to help fund an iPad program.

Visitors can check out interactive booths geared toward youth health during the free event. Vendors include Big Muddy BBQ, United Community Credit Union, Poage Auto Group, Hannibal Parks and Recreation, Douglass Community Services, Holy Family School, St. John's School, Gracie Barra, H and R Block, Believers Church, Karen's Dance Academy, Legacy Martial Arts, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hannibal Police Department, The Crossing Hannibal, First Church of the Nazarene, Clover Road Christian Church, Girl Scouts and Parents as Teachers. Page said she looks forward to providers of local resources and activities coming together in one location for children and family members.

“It will be a really fun time,” she said.

Children can also purchase $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes including a Mark Twain Riverboat cruise for a family of four, a bicycle donated by H and R Block, Pepsi items, Hannibal Hoots baseball tickets, Logue's gift cards, Fiddlestiks gift cards and admission to Mississippi Mind Trap.

For more information about the Great Egg Hunt and Healthy Kids Day, call 573-221-0586.

