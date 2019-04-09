Hannibal High School's tennis team suffered a 7-2 setback Monday in its match at Macomb, Ill.

In singles action: #1 Ethan Bross lost 3-6,2-6 vs Connor Lukkarinen, #2 Collin Poage won 7-6(7-3),3-6,(10-8) vs Alai Stone, #3 Austin Brown lost 2-6,4-6 vs Atoa Stone, #4 Nathan Destefane lost 4-6,3-6 vs Spencer Schlag, #5 Trent Kempker lost 5-7,0-6 vs Kerem Tasden, #6 Nick Tompkins lost 2-6,4-6 vs Matt Jacques. In doubles play: #1 Bross/Poage lost 6-7(2-7),1-6 vs Lukkarinen/Al Stone, #2 Brown/Kempker lost 4-6,1-6 vs At Stone/Jacques, #3 Destefane/Tompkins won 6-4,6-3 vs Ginny Blankenship/Andrew Lueck. In JV doubles: Noah Evans/Macen Mitchell lost 4-8, then 1-6; Chris Lewis/Johnathan Zielinski lost 5-8, Clayton Newlon/Carter Sims won 8-4. Hannibal, 8-5 on the season, plays Thursday at Quincy High.