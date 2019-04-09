A Hannibal man suffered moderate injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Marion County.

A Hannibal man suffered moderate injuries Monday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 7:49 p.m., April 8, on Route KK, four miles south of Palmyra. A 1992 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was being driven northbound by 27-year-old Jared R. Beebe of Hannibal. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, ejecting the driver. Beebe, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to University Medical Center in Columbia.