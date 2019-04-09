Faculty members from Culver-Stockton College’s Department of Music will be featured in a vocal and instrumental showcase at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. This is the first of two Casual Classics concerts in partnership with the college’s Division of Fine, Applied, and Literary Arts.

Performers featured in the Faculty Chamber Concert are Dr. Dylan Marney, piano; Aren Van Houzen, trumpet; Trent Hollinger, saxophone; Scotty Allison, tenor; and Joe Skertich, composition.

All the performances are held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal. There is no admission for the performance. No advance ticket purchase or reservations are required.

The Casual Classics series is a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council, Hannibal Concert Association, Culver-Stockton College Division of Fine, Applied, and Literary Arts, Area Culver-Stockton Trustees and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

The second concert in the two-concert series will be held Saturday, April 27 with Dr. Dylan Marney, piano, performing solo works by Bach, Brahms and Kapustin. For more information on this and other programs, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit them on the web at hannibalarts.com.