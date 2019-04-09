The 10th annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show, sponsored by the Hannibal and Quincy Coin clubs, is scheduled for Saturday, April 13.

The 10th annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show, sponsored by the Hannibal and Quincy Coin clubs, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 13. The event will be held at the Hannibal Middle School Cafeteria, 4750 McMaster’s Ave. in Hannibal.

Dealers from across the Midwest will be buying and selling old coins, rare coins, silver and gold bullion. Expect 35 tables with five silver eagles as door prizes for registrants. Free parking, no admission, security, and handicapped access are provided. The public is invited.

For more information contact Pat Janes, 573-231-6683 or janespat1948@gmail.com .