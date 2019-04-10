Event to feature parade, music, games, food

The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce and the Palmyra 200 Bicentennial committee are planning the Palmyra 200 Old Glory Day celebration for Saturday, June 15.

Old Glory Day will be an afternoon and evening of great food, crafts, antiques, games, animals, a parade, musical entertainment and just plain old-fashioned fun. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with food, crafts, antiques, fundraisers, and game vendors located on the courthouse Square. There will also be a petting zoo and pony rides provided by Full Moon Farm from Pittsfield. A parade down Main Street will begin at 6 p.m. at the Palmyra high school and proceed north to the county courthouse. The American Legion will do a special flag raising at the courthouse immediately following the parade.

At 7 p.m., a concert will begin on the east side of the square, featuring the award-winning bluegrass band “BANJOY.”

Make plans to attend, bring your lawn chairs and spend the afternoon and evening celebrating Palmyra’s bicentennial and pay tribute to the American flag that represents this great nation. If you would like to participate as a vendor or be an entry in the parade, please contact Nancy Goellner at Exchange Bank 573–769–5555, ngoellner@ebnemo.com; Bianca Strubinger at 573-769-4897 or Susan Berti at the Palmyra Chamber Office 573-769-0777,palmyrachamber@gmail.com. Chamber office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.