The annual Adair County Relay For Life will be Saturday at Kirksville Primary School.

In Relay for Life events, teams of walkers will compete against each other to raise the most money as they walk a track continuously for 12 hours, with at least one member of the team walking at all times. This year’s event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

McDaniels said the symbolism of the Relay For Life is tied to the original events, which featured relay teams walking a track continuously for 24 hours. The full day of walking symbolized the struggle of cancer patients who go from diagnosis through the dark “night” of illness and treatment to eventually emerging back into light.

McDaniels said the 24-walks are often impractical, but the symbolism is always part of the event.

“We stick with it until the sun comes up, because the sun will shine again,” McDaniels said.

Twenty-two teams are participating in this year’s relay. The event, which is based on the theme “Carnival of Hope,” will also feature a silent auction, cake walk and games of Scrabble.

McDaniels said the American Cancer Society is currently supporting $6.3 million of research in Missouri. The goal for the Adair County event is to raise $50,000 through sponsors of the participating teams and other donations, and McDaniels said she expects to achieve it.

“Adair County is wonderful as far as supporting the American Cancer Society,” McDaniels said.

She said many people whose lives have not been directly affected by cancer may not understand how the American Cancer Society can help them, but the organization has helped fund the development of early screenings for cervical and prostate cancer that can help everyone detect the disease early on.

Relay For Life begins with survivors of cancer and caregivers of cancer patients taking the first lap around the track. McDaniels said the event gives those currently going through cancer treatment a sense of solidarity and that many come to the event even if they are not physically strong enough to walk the entire track.

“The survivors see that there are other people who are going through it, too,” McDaniels said.

The event also includes the Luminaria Ceremony, which takes place at dusk. Participants light “flames of hope” in honor of cancer survivors they know or loved ones who have passed away. Because the Adair County event will be held indoors, participants won’t light the traditional candles, but will use glow sticks that will shine throughout the rest of the evening.

“It’s just one more way to honor survivors or those who are no longer with us,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels encouraged people to take advantage of routine cancer screenings and to talk to their doctors if they notice anything unusual.

“You know your body better than anyone,” McDaniels said.

For more information on the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society, visit relayforlife.org/adaircomo.