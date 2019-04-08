Rosetta Cripe, herself a quilter, was busy selling quilted items and other spring decorations April 6 during the Spring Fling spaghetti dinner and craft bazaar at Park United Methodist Church.

Rosetta Cripe, herself a quilter, was busy selling quilted items and other spring decorations April 6 during the Spring Fling spaghetti dinner and craft bazaar at Park United Methodist Church.

Cripe noted the Spring Fling was a new event for the church, which traditionally has a dinner in fall and sells Christmas decorations.

Making spring items gave the members an opportunity to express their creativity in new ways, she said, adding, “Everybody that worked on the crafts had so much fun.”

The event had a special exhibit made by Pat Ruhl, who decided to put together a Hannibal Bicentennial display for the spaghetti dinner and Spring Fling bake sale and craft bazaar.

She also contributed some of her concrete leaf creations, including one for which she received the Originale 2016 prize from the Hannibal Arts Council.

Several people credited the success of the spaghetti dinner to the cook, Evonne Crim, who made her traditional spaghetti sauce.

Crim later shared her recipe, which she described as simple. She uses ½ ground round and ½ Italian sausage. While frying them together with a little water to keep it soft.

“I add Italian seasoning, garlic and oregano.” Crim said. “Then I strain it and put it back in the pan.

“I taste it often,” she continued. Following the advice of a Greek chef she apprenticed under at El Greco in Chicago, she said she learned, “It's easier to add to it than to take it out. … I put a little (seasoning) in and taste it ,and your taste buds will tell you” (if it is enough).

She adds Prego traditional spaghetti sauce.

Before becoming Park UMC's top cook, Crim formerly owned and operated the Bird Street Cafe and the Riverman's Inn in Hannibal.

See photo gallery for more pictures of the church dinner and bazaar.

bev.darr@courierpost.com





