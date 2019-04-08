Senate Bill 391 needed to advance Missouri's agriculture

Where does the Missouri Rural Crisis Center think we will get our food from in the future when we have to feed an estimated 9 billion people by 2050? Will they be the first ones to give up their food for others when our food security is down the drain? Why do they refuse to embrace sound science, technology and advancement?

We will need to produce more food in the next 40 years than in the previous 10,000 years combined. If our farm and ranch families are going to meet this challenge, we must be innovative and embrace sound science and technology that allow us to do more with less. County health ordinances hinder the growth of family farms and ranches. They hurt the tax base of the county. They deprive the next generation from returning to the family operation. About 97 percent of the 2.1 million farms in the U.S. are family owned. We need the next generation back on the farm.

I support SB 391, and I’m not alone. In fact, nearly 30 groups representing more than 200,000 families also support the legislation. My support is a result of my commitment to expand and advance the beef cattle segment and all of agriculture in Howard County and Missouri. All producers, no matter how small or large cares for their animals, environment and natural resources. If any one of these are unhealthy, the others become unhealthy and the operation fails. How can we expect to bring back the next generation if we aren’t conducive for growth?

Cattle producers are innovative people and are open to expansion, but we aren’t stupid. We’ve seen what has happened in the hog industry with reactionary ordinances being implemented that target all future operations in that county. Howard County has seen efforts to vilify the families looking to add more economic activity to our county and not at the expense of our neighbors or the environment. Howard County has seen how this refusal of sound science has affected families and their ability to feed the world. Who wants to go through that? Who wants the uncertainty, blatant harassment and costly litigation?

There is a problem and it needs fixed. Counties should not have the power to put law-abiding people out of business. Counties do not have the knowledge or the background required to enact and enforce these atrocious health ordinances. There are stringent laws, rules and regulations rooted in sound science at the state level to ensure people, animals, the land and its resources are protected. These county ordinances, which are almost always void of science, are not local control — it’s exploiting a state statute resulting in local out-of-control.

Steve Diehls

Beef producer and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association member,

Howard County