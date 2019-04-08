Hannibal High School's tennis team competed Friday and Saturday and a tournament hosted by Holt High School in Wentzville. The Pirates finished second in the tourney.

Hannibal High School's tennis team competed Friday and Saturday and a tournament hosted by Holt High School in Wentzville. The Pirates finished second in the tourney.

"That's the best result at the Holt tournament in a while for us," said Hannibal Coach Robert Catalpa.

The Pirates lost their first two matches Friday by identical 5-0 scores to Liberty and Marquette. HHS then defeated Troy 5-0.

On Saturday, Hannibal defeated Fort Zumwalt East 5-0 in the quarterfinals. The Pirates then knocked off Parkway North 5-1 in the semifinals. In the finals Hannibal lost 5-1 to Francis Howell North.

Following is a recap of Hannibal's play in the matches.

Hannibal versus Liberty

Doubles: #1 Ethan Bross/Kyle Murphy lost 2-6, #2 Collin Poage/Trent Kempker lost 5-7, #3 Austin Brown/Nathan Destefane lost 0-6.

Singles: #1 Bross lost 2-6, #6 Kyle Murphy lost 1-6.

Hannibal versus Marquette

Doubles: #1 Bross/Poage lost 3-6, #2 Brown/Destefane lost 3-6, #3 Kempker/Murphy lost 1-6. Singles: #3 Austin Brown lost 1-6, #4 Nathan Destefane lost 0-6. Hannibal versus Troy

Doubles: #1 Poage/Destefane won 6-4, #2 Bross/Murphy won 6-4, #3 Brown/Kempker won 6-4.

Singles: #3 Austin Brown won 6-0, #5 Trent Kempker won 6-0.

Hannibal versus Fort Zumwalt East

Doubles: #1 Ethan Bross/Collin Poage won 6-0, #2 Austin Brown/Nathan Destefane won 6-4, #3 Trent Kempker/Nick Tompkins won 6-2.

Singles: #1 Bross won 6-0, #2 Poage won 6-0.

Hannibal versus Parkway North

Doubles: #1 Bross/Poage won 6-3, #2 Brown/Kempker won 6-4, #3 Destefane/Tompkins won 6-0.

Singles: #4 Destefane won 6-0, #5 Trent Kempker won 6-1, #6 Tompkins lost 5-7.

Hannibal versus Francis Howell North

Doubles: #1 Bross/Poage won 9-8(7-3), #2 Brown/Kempker lost 4-8, #3 Destefane/Tompkins lost 7-9.

Singles: #1 Bross lost 0-8, #4 Destefane lost 1-8, #6 Tompkins lost 0-8.

The Pirates now have a record of 8-4. They were scheduled to play at Macomb, Ill., Monday.





