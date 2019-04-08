Hannibal scored a season-high 10 goals Friday night in Fulton where the Lady Pirates prevailed 10-0.
"We played through some tough field conditions in the rain and mud, but the girls did a nice job of moving the ball and getting everyone involved," said Hannibal Coach Eric Hill, whose team improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the NCMC.
Hannibal built a 6-0 lead in the first half. Scoring for the Lady Pirates in the opening half were:
7th minute: Bella Falconer goal, no assist;
11th minute: Maddie Janes goal, assist from Hannah Nichols;
15th minute: Kaylee Falconer goal, assist from Katie Greening;
20th minute: Haley Ballinger goal, assist from Kaylee Falconer;
22nd minute: Peyton Utterback goal, no assist;
40th minute: Bella Falconer goal, no assist.
Scoring in the second half were:
41st minute Utterback goal, assist from Ballinger;
42nd minute: Bella Falconer goal, assist from Ballinger;
63rd minute: Kaylee Falconer goal, assist from Sadie Stine;
72nd minute: Bella Falconer goal, assist from Trinity Alvey.
In junior varsity action Hannibal won 2-0. Payton Frick scored in the sixth minute. In the 19th minute Jillian Standbridge scored a goal off an assist from Gracyn Harvey.
Hannibal's JV is 3-3-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in the conference.
The Lady Pirates were slated to play Monday night at Porter Stadium against Chillicothe.