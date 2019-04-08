Hannibal scored a season-high 10 goals Friday night in Fulton where the Lady Pirates prevailed 10-0.

"We played through some tough field conditions in the rain and mud, but the girls did a nice job of moving the ball and getting everyone involved," said Hannibal Coach Eric Hill, whose team improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the NCMC.

Hannibal built a 6-0 lead in the first half. Scoring for the Lady Pirates in the opening half were:

7th minute: Bella Falconer goal, no assist;

11th minute: Maddie Janes goal, assist from Hannah Nichols;

15th minute: Kaylee Falconer goal, assist from Katie Greening;

20th minute: Haley Ballinger goal, assist from Kaylee Falconer;

22nd minute: Peyton Utterback goal, no assist;

40th minute: Bella Falconer goal, no assist.

Scoring in the second half were:

41st minute Utterback goal, assist from Ballinger;

42nd minute: Bella Falconer goal, assist from Ballinger;

63rd minute: Kaylee Falconer goal, assist from Sadie Stine;

72nd minute: Bella Falconer goal, assist from Trinity Alvey.

In junior varsity action Hannibal won 2-0. Payton Frick scored in the sixth minute. In the 19th minute Jillian Standbridge scored a goal off an assist from Gracyn Harvey.

Hannibal's JV is 3-3-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in the conference.

The Lady Pirates were slated to play Monday night at Porter Stadium against Chillicothe.