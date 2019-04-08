• A daughter, Jordan Denise Hudson, was born March 20 , 2019, at 2:53 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Avery and Christopher Hudson of Monroe City.

• A son, Ryker James Eugene Rhoades, was born March 25, 2019, at 9:45 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Icelynn and James Rhoades of Monroe City.

• A son, Callen Wade Gilbert, was born March 27, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Megan and Michael Gilbert of Hannibal.

• A daughter, London Kamille Holliday, was born March 30, 2019, at 8:37 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Lorasia Ecford and Manuel Holliday of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Audrey Aileen Ince, was born March 30, 2019, at 12:34 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Thomas Ince of Bowling Green.





