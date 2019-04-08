A concert by 7th Avenue, a mixed-vocal quartet, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. This will be the Hannibal Concert Association's fourth concert of the 2018-2019 season.

Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Single ticket sales will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be be purchased online at hannibalconcerts.com.

7th Avenue is composed of two women and two men, brought together in 2016 by Chris Rupp, the founder and musical director of the country vocal band Home Free. Home Free won the NBC TV show The Sing-Off. With 7th Avenue, Rupp aimsto reinvent and uproot the standard definitions of vocal music, combining elements of pop, swing, rockabilly, country and more.

For information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its programs, contact HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822, like the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visit the website hannibalconcerts.com.